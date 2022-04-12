Skip to Content
Giants’ Nakken 1st MLB female coach on field, SF tops Padres

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken made major league history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game, and the Giants pounded the San Diego Padres 13-2. The 31-year-old Nakken took over at first base in the third inning after Antoan Richardson got ejected. When she was announced as Richardson’s replacement, Nakken was greeted with a warm ovation from the crowd at Oracle Park. She also received a congratulatory handshake from Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer. Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer highlighting a six-run first inning off Yu Darvish. Alex Cobb struck out 10 to win his Giants debut. Joc Pederson homered for the first time since joining the Giants.

