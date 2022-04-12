Crews battling multiple wildfires near Las Animas, pre-evacuation orders sent out

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are now battling three wildfires in Eastern Colorado according to the Otero Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

Otero OEM confirmed there was a third fire just after 6 p.m.

According to the Otero County Sheriff's Office, a brush fire near the Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site reignited from earlier in the day.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies were responding. The Pueblo Fire Department confirmed with KRDO that they were headed to the Otero County fire.

The Otero Office of Emergency Management told KRDO they responded to the fire east of Bent's Fort on Highway 194. Otero OEM says the fire is roughly 200 to 300 acres in size and nine different agencies are working on it.

There are pre-evacuations within five miles east of the fire, north and south of the river.

The sheriff's office reported on the fire earlier Tuesday around 12 p.m.

Colorado News, Your Way confirmed with KRDO that there's another fire east of Las Animas near Fort Lyons. They also confirmed the fire west of Las Animas was burning near the jail and a golf course.

A resident in the area shared a video of the second fire burning in that area.

The Bent County Fair Board sent a request to the Bent County Commissioners to approve being able to house livestock of people who are evacuating the fire.

Just before 6 p.m., commissioners approved the request. People will need to contact the Bent County Extension Agent prior to arriving. They can be reached at 719-989-8392.

Westbound Highway 50 between mile point 428 and mile point 398 is closed due to the fire activity in the area.

Eastbound Highway 50 was briefly closed, however, CDOT reopened the lanes just after 5 a.m.

A KRDO crew is at the scene of the fire near Bent's Fort.

