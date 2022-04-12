Crews battling two wildfires near Las Animas

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are battling two wildfires along Highway 50.

According to the Otero County Sheriff's Office, a brush fire near Bents Fort reignited from earlier in the day.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies were responding. The Pueblo Fire Department confirmed with KRDO they were headed to the Otero County fire.

The sheriff's office reported on the fire earlier Tuesday around 12 p.m.

Colorado News, Your Way confirmed with KRDO that there's another fire east of Las Animas near Fort Lyons. They also confirmed the fire west of Las Animas was burning near the jail and a golf course.

Westbound Highway 50 between mile point 428 and mile point 398 is closed due to the fire activity in the area.

#US50 westbound: Road closed due to fire activity between Amity Canal and County Road F5. https://t.co/V1pLAsevNq — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 12, 2022

This is a developing story.