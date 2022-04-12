1 killed, 7 others hurt in crash involving soccer team

By Chelsea Robinson

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — An Osceola County native was killed over the weekend in a crash involving the Jacksonville University women’s soccer team.

According to First Coast News, 18-year-old Stephanie Davis, a first-year student and St. Cloud native, was killed in the crash. Seven others were hurt and treated for minor injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Sunday in Baker County.

The women were traveling in an SUV headed eastbound on US-90 west of I-10. The SUV went off onto the south shoulder and overcorrected, according to FHP. When the vehicle was back on the roadway, the driver overcorrected again and the vehicle began to spin before flipping.

“Our campus community is devastated by this heartbreaking news,” the university’s statement said. “Jacksonville University leaders are in touch with the families of all students involved and are offering our full support to them and to the team, as well as counseling services to any students, faculty and staff who knew Stephanie.”

