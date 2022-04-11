World luge seeks new way to isolate Russia in the sport

BERCHTESGADEN, Germany (AP) — The governing body of luge wants to change its legal rules to find a new way of isolating Russia in the sport because of the war on Ukraine. The International Luge Federation has reacted to a decision by its own independent tribunal last week to lift sanctions on its Russian member imposed one month ago. The tribunal’s ruling lifted a suspension on Russian athletes competing and on the country hosting international events. FIL is looking to change statutes at a congress in June to help its leadership “look for possibilities to solve the unsatisfactory situation.”