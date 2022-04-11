NJ approves 7 facilities for recreational cannabis sales

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey regulators have approved seven facilities that already sell medical marijuana to also sell recreational cannabis. However, it’s not clear exactly when sales would begin. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s voted Monday during a remotely held meeting means that sales could start in a matter of weeks or longer. An exact date wasn’t set. The facilities are known as alternative treatment centers. Three are in the northern part of the state, three are in the south, and one is in central of New Jersey. The approval vote comes a year and a half after voters overwhelmingly approved recreational marijuana for people 21 and older.