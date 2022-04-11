Firefighters contain blaze along Arkansas River in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — State and local firefighters have established a perimeter around a 20-acre grassland fire in Pueblo that briefly forced people to evacuate a neighborhood next to City Park. Pueblo Fire Capt. Woody Percival says about 30 personnel are working the edges of the fire, which erupted Sunday in a wooded area with heavy brush and quickly spread in high winds along the north bank of the Arkansas River. An evacuation order for the Aberdeen neighborhood in west Pueblo was rescinded late Sunday. Shifting winds that reached 40 mph on Sunday died down on Monday, but the region remained under a red flag warning that banned open burning. The cause of the fire was unknown.