Colorado Springs Police respond to hit-and-run involving scooter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a reported hit-and-run involving a scooter at Murray and Platte.

According to police, the initial call came in around 4:20 p.m. The scooter rider was taken to the hospital.

At this time, CSPD says there is not a suspect vehicle description. Police say the crash was impacting traffic in the westbound lanes of Platte.

This is a developing story.