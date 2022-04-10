New ‘Passive Housing’ in Colorado Springs aims to lessen environmental footprint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs is well on it's way to have it's first ever "Passive House" that uses 80% less energy than a traditional home built to current code.

Hyperlocal Workshop is the company behind the project and said that the homes are built with prefabricated panels and only take three days to complete.

The first one in the city begins construction Monday and is located on Columbia Court in Colorado Springs. The home will be around 2,400 sq. ft. and have a view of Pikes Peak.

The new house will utilize a small heat pump for heating and cooling only when the outside temperatures are extreme, making the home much more energy-efficient and keeping costs low.

The homes are also fire-resistant and there are plans to build a few dozen on the Marshall Fire burn scar.