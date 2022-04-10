Masters notebook: For Champ, 10th place means a 2023 invite

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler can play in the Masters forever now. That’s a perk that comes with winning at Augusta National. Cameron Champ knows he can play at Augusta National in 2023. For him, that was a win as well. Champ finished tied for 10th at the Masters, and that means he’ll be invited back next season. Augusta National has plenty of ways for players to qualify such as wins, world ranking and performance in other majors. Plus it rewards those who do especially well at the Masters. Anyone in the top 12 one year can come back the following year, so Champ knows that invitation will be in the mail as next spring looms.