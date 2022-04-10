Mandatory evacuations in Peyton due to fire Sunday evening

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO)-- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and fire crews are on scene at Curtis Road and Patton Drive.

The fire is in a field. Officials say an out building and an unknown structure are affected.

Officials say west to Curtis Road, east to Peyton Highway, north to Falcon Highway, and South to Highway 94 is under a mandatory evacuation order as of 5:45 p.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is going door to door to assist with evacuations.

Colorado Springs Fire Department is sending 5 engines and the Battalion Chief is on the way to assist.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.