Windy and Mild

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--

A gusty weather system is rolling down through our state, bringing winds of 25 to 30 mph across the Front Range and Southeast Plains. There's not a lot of moisture with this storm so the chances for rain on our Sunday are slim to none.

Instead, daytime high temperatures will dial back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most of the day.

Another storm system on Monday will bring the chance for rain and snow showers to the area. We don't expect any snow to stick, so keep the shovel in the garage. Still more rain and snow showers are expected on Wednesday, and daytime temperatures will only reach the upper 40s.

Breezy and cool spring days will follow for the rest of the week with little moisture on the way.