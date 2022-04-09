LEADING OFF: Greene debuts for Reds, Stanton rocks Red Sox

By The Associated Press

Reds right-hander Hunter Greene will make his much-anticipated major league debut when he faces the World Series champion Braves in Atlanta. Greene’s status as a top prospect has been boosted by attention given to his 100 mph fastball. The 22-year-old Greene was the second overall pick by the Reds in the 2017 draft. Ian Anderson is set to pitch for the Braves. In his last start that counted, he threw five hitless innings in Game 3 of the World Series against Houston and got the win.