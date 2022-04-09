Ferreira’s two goals send FC Dallas past Colorado 3-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesus Ferreira scored a pair of first-half goals to spark FC Dallas to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids in MLS action. Ferreira took a pass from Marco Farfan and scored in the 51st minute to give Dallas (3-1-2) a 2-1 lead. Ferreira capped the scoring in the 89th minute with an assist from Brandon Servania. Diego Rubio staked the Rapids (2-2-2) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 30th minute. Servania scored during first-half stoppage time to knot the score at halftime.