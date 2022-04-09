Early morning fire Saturday burns abandoned building near Motor City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An abandoned building was burned just after 5:15 a.m. Saturday after it caught fire in the 100 block of East Motor Way in the southern part of the city, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

(KRDO)

The first call came in around 5:15 Saturday for a fire at 135 E Motor Way, CSFD said when they arrived on scene they saw heavy flames coming from the building.

Despite the size, crews were able to knock down the blaze within three minutes, but stayed on scene for a while to clean up.

(KRDO)

CSFD said this isn't the first time this building had caught fire.

No injures were reported and no one was inside the structure at the time of the fire. Officials determined the cause to have been accidental and said it originated as a homeless warming fire.