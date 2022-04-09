Arsenal loses again in blow to top-4 bid in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s quest to qualify for the Champions League received another setback with a 2-1 home loss to Brighton. That made it two defeats in a row for Mikel Arteta’s slumping team. Five days after losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace, Arsenal looked fragile again as Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu scored either side of halftime at Emirates Stadium for a previously out-of-form Brighton before a late consolation by Martin Odegaard. The absences of first-choice left back Kieran Tierney and influential holding midfielder Thomas Partey are proving significant for Arsenal in the late-season fight with Tottenham, in particular, for a top-four finish behind Manchester City, Liverpool and most likely Chelsea. Arsenal started the game tied on points with fourth-place Tottenham.