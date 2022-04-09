Skip to Content
‘All Abilities Easter Egg Hunt’ held in Pueblo Saturday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- First Presbyterian Church in Pueblo hosted it's second annual All Abilities Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, designed for everyone to be able to participate whether or not they have disabilities.

3,000 eggs were hidden in total and more than 80 people signed up for the event. However, organizers said they expected even more people to show up.

The event had eggs specially designed for those who are visually impaired. The Pueblo Bomb Squad made eggs that beep so even if you can't see the eggs, you can hear them and participate in the tradition.

The egg hunt also had bounce houses, a food truck, games, prizes and a DJ.

