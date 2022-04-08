The School Buzz: Cañon City HS opens new greenhouse

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Going "green" in Cañon City means more than just taking care of local parks and trails. At Cañon City High School, it means learning first-hand how to grow indigenous plants.

The Cañon City High School greenhouse opened its doors to the public for the very first time last week for the town’s 150th jubilee celebration. With the help of the current horticulture teacher Jessie Graski and her predecessor Carrie Trimble, there was a lot of time and hard work that went into constructing it.

Graski says she hopes the greenhouse really brings the students and community together while they grow plants together. The goal is to host plant sales, grow indigenous species for local eco-system restoration projects and really teach students horticulture hands-on.

“It has been a blessing to be involved in this community project and I am so excited to see what upcoming years have in store," said Graski.

Do you know a remarkable project, teacher or student at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.