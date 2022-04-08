Search for two people connected to a Pueblo West burglary

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is searching for two people connected to a Pueblo West burglary.

According to the sheriff's office, an apartment building was burglarized early Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office also provided a photo of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.