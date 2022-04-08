3 killed after car careens into tree and catches fire

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Three young people were killed when a car slammed into a tree in East Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The crash occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Olympic Boulevard, near Herbert Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, a Volkswagen Jetta was speeding east on Olympic Boulevard when the driver lost control and slammed into a tree. The Jetta then caught fire.

A big-rig driver who was passing by rushed over and used his fire extinguisher to extinguish the flames, a CHP officer at the scene told CBSLA.

Its three occupants, two men and a woman, died at the scene. They were identified as 21-year-old Julian Mendesguia, 19-year-old Abigail Chantal Flores and 18-year-old Jahmai Jibsam Flores.

It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

