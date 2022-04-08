DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday was the unofficial start of spring, 2022 Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies. This was a big return to baseball after an off-season contract dispute between the players and the league sent the season into jeopardy.

After the MLB lockout delayed the start of the season, fans were excited to return to baseball.

KRDO's Chief Photographer captured the Denver Broncos' new quarterback Russell Wilson throwing out the first pitch of the season. Wilson is also a former Rockies draft pick.

In addition to the first pitch being thrown out by the newest Bronco, there was a moment of recognition and appreciation for Rockies fans, the national anthem performed by Stellar Brass with Technical Sergeant Kayla Richardson, representing the United States Air Force Academy Band in Colorado Springs, and a flyover by the 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard out of Buckley Space Force Base.





KRDO Sports Director Rob Namnoum spoke with many fans at Coors Field who say they're hopeful that this will be a good season for the Rockies.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies will face off again Saturday, April 9 at 6:10 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 10, at 1:10 p.m. to round out the 2022 Opening Weekend in Denver.