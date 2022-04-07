US moves to choke off exports to 3 Russian airlines

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to choke off U.S. exports to three Russian airlines as part of what officials described as an unprecedented enforcement action. The Commerce Department said the move would prevent the airlines — Russian national flag carrier Aeroflot, Utair and Azur Air — from receiving items from the U.S., including parts to service their aircraft. The actions, known as temporary denial orders, do allow the Commerce Department to grant exceptions when the safety of a flight would be at risk. The orders extend for 180 days, though they can be renewed.