Stiegler back, among big names at World Pro Ski Tour event

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

Three-time Olympian Resi Stiegler will make a comeback to the ski racing scene this weekend at the World Pro Ski Tour championships in Taos, New Mexico. Stiegler retired a year ago and had a daughter eight weeks ago. She has big expectations. With lucrative prize money, the field is loaded with Olympians, World Cup standouts, national team members, college standouts and those who just so happen to be coming out of retirement.