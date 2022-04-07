McCutchen 1st hit of MLB season, as NL DH, with No. 21 patch

By The Associated Press

Andrew McCutchen of the Milwaukee Brewers has gotten the first hit of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. He sliced a double in the second inning at Wrigley Field as the Brewers played the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. In the fourth inning, McCutchen singled and scored the first run of the year. The MLB season originally was set to begin on March 31, but was pushed back because of the 99-day lockout. McCutchen was the designated hitter for Milwaukee. The National League has now permanently adopted the DH. McCutchen wore a No. 21 patch on the back of his helmet and hat in honor of late Pirates Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. MLB says former winners of the Roberto Clemente Award for humanitarian efforts can wear the No. 21 patch for their entire careers.