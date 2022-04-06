Silver says NBA plans to keep next All-Star Game in Utah

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA plans to keep its next All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, despite its opposition to Utah’s ban on transgender youth athletes playing on girls teams. The Utah Jazz are set to host the event next February but there was speculation the league could take it away because of what the team called “discriminatory legislation.” But Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday the event will stay put as planned. The NBA pulled the 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte because of its opposition to a North Carolina law known as HB2 that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.