Brewers not letting expectations impact their approach

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The defending NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers say their unfamiliar status as preseason division favorites shouldn’t impact their approach. The Brewers believe they have a roster capable of making franchise history by winning a second straight divisional title. But they don’t want to look that far ahead. The Brewers open their season Thursday by facing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

