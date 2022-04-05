Woman dies after being shot by man she met on dating app

By Chuck Morris

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A woman shot in a car that crashed into a Dickerson Road bank has died from her injuries, Metro Police said.

Chanya Sherill, 20, died on Monday from her injuries sustained on March 19.

Police said Sherill had met Isaiah Burr, 20, through a dating app. Sherill crashed her vehicle into the Bank of America on Dickerson Pike and was found lying on the ground outside the driver’s seat.

Burr was arrested on March 23 at his mother’s home in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the Metro Police Fugitives Unit and Hopkinsville police. A Crime Stoppers tip assisted detectives in locating Burr.

Police said the attempted criminal homicide warrant against Burr will be upgraded to criminal homicide. He is still being held in the Christian County Jail. He has a court hearing on Wednesday in Hopkinsville. He also has outstanding warrants in Indiana and Kentucky, according to Metro Police.

