Viral TikTok video reconnects pair that met in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Social media is a pretty powerful tool and a viral TikTok video is helping a California girl reconnect with a boy she met in Colorado Springs.

Dani Arribere was visiting family in February when she met Zach at Cowboys in Downtown Colorado Springs.

"You know Zach and I only talked for maybe 5-10 minutes in the bar, it was super loud, couldn’t really hear much. All I knew was that I thought he was cute and then we got separated in the crowd," said Arribere.

This is why she made a TikTok video because all she knew about him was that his name was Zach and he's stationed at Fort Carson.

"He’s an engineer, he’s 22 years old, his favorite song is 'Sand in My Boots' by Morgan Wallen. Can you please help a girl out?" Arribere asked in her TikTok video.

With that video, the world started to help Arribere out.

"Just my friends and my grandma saw, and then all of a sudden it started getting thousands of views," said Arribere.

Out of those thousands of people, it was a group of girls at a sleepover in Alabama that found Zach from Colorado.

"They ended up sending me his resume that they found online and I was like this is really interesting. Then they sent me his Instagram and I was like yup! That is the Zach from Colorado," recalled Arribere.

Arribere sent him a follow request and Zach sent her a message back.

"I was like oh my god this is Dani from the bar that I met like 8 weeks ago, and then I messaged her and I was like oh my god I remember you," said Zach Schaefer.

The power of social media brings two people more than one thousand miles apart back together.

"He’s really cool, surprisingly he’s a super chill guy, didn’t think anything crazy about the TikTok so phew," said Arribere.

"It's slightly creepy to some degree, but also you can kind of see the power and the good behind it because like I get this like really cool second chance with an awesome girl like Dani because of social media thanks to girls at a sleepover that found me," said Schaefer.

