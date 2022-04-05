Platini files criminal complaint against FIFA’s Infantino

PARIS (AP) — Former France great Michel Platini has filed a criminal complaint against FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Platini previously served as president of UEFA and was Infantino’s boss at the time. Platini’s lawyers say they filed the complaint in France alleging Infantino peddled influence and that former FIFA legal director Marco Villiger was complicit. Platini has asked French prosecutors to seek international cooperation to question Infantino, Villiger, former attorney general Michael Lauber and three other men in Switzerland. The criminal complaint was said to be filed on Nov. 17. That is two weeks after Platini was indicted in Switzerland along with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter on fraud charges.