FedEx Logistics opens global headquarters in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Shipping giant FedEx Corp. says its logistics subsidiary has opened a new global headquarters in downtown Memphis, Tennessee. FedEx Logistics says it held an event Tuesday to mark the opening of its offices in the former Gibson guitar factory, just steps from historic Beale Street and the FedExForum sports and concert venue in Memphis. FedEx Logistics said it invested more than $50 million to renovate the 200,000-square-foot building. FedEx Logistics provides air and ocean cargo, warehousing and distribution, customs brokerage and other services to customers.