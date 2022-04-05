Broncos owner could be announced within the next few months

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The new owner of the Broncos team could be announced within the next few months. Team officials say a new owner will be announced in 2 1/2 to five months.

The Broncos CEO and Patrick D. Bowlen estate trustee Joe Ellis told 9News, "It’s more than five and less than 20," about the number of current candidates.

Additionally, the NFL says it wants to ensure there is minority ownership - even if the Broncos seek to sell to the highest bidder.

"My understanding at this point is there are minority participants in several of the groups that are bidding," Art Rooney II, owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, said during one of the NFL meetings press conferences last week.

There is a good probability the Broncos' "new controlling owner" will lead the investment group preferably over a sole proprietor even with the Broncos anticipated to obtain at least $4 billion.

According to 9News, there are two major rules for the purchaser:

The new owner or ownership group has a $1 billion limit to finance the final purchase during the transaction. The Broncos sell for $4 million, the new owners are required to write a check for $3 billion. The person who identifies as the "controlling owner," is required to account for a minimum of 30 percent of the purchase price. The Broncos sell for $4 billion, the controlling owner is required to have a minimum of $1.2 billion in their name.

"They’ve inquired is what I would tell you," Ellis said. "And they can speak for themselves about what they are inquiring about and what their interest is. Certainly, I think either one would be well-accepted by a group if a group or a potential owner would want to include them in the group. We’ll see where that shakes out."

Below is a list of nine potential ownership candidates who have been circulating in the media at this point:

Robson Walton/Greg Penner

Josh Harris

Byron Allen Group

Alec Gores, Dean Metropoulos, Mat Ishbia Group

Behdad Eghbali, Jose E. Feliciano, and Kwanza Jones

Todd Boehly

Robert Smith

Jeff Bezos

Ye

