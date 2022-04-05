Armed robbery reported in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An armed robbery was reported in southeast Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Just after 4 a.m., police received a call about a business getting robbed in the 1700 block of Shasta Dr.

Police say a man entered the business, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash from the store clerk.

Prior to when police arrived, the suspect ran eastbound on foot from the scene.