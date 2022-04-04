Two girls reported missing from Wyoming found in Texas

BUFFALO, Wyo(KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, two children reported missing by the Wyoming State Patrol on behalf of the Buffalo Police Department were found.

The CBI deactivated the missing endangered alert for Aspen Roth and Serenity Naslund Monday at 11:37 a.m.

The two girls were first reported missing Sunday at 8:28 p.m. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, they were believed to be traveling with their mother, 23-year-old Alexis Roth, who did not have custody of them.

The CBI said they left Wyoming at 10 a.m. Sunday and were believed to be traveling through Colorado on the way to Amarillo, Texas.

According to the CBI, the two girls were found safely in Texas.