today at 10:09 AM
Published 10:18 AM

Two adults, child injured in small plane crash in east Falcon

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) provided an update on a plane crash in Peyton that injured three people.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (ESPO) received several reports of a small plane crash near a runway at the Meadow Lake Airport off East Highway 24, just east of Falcon.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a small, damaged plane in a field just near a runway at the airport. The EPCSO later learned the plane collided with a hangar as it crashed.

According to the EPCSO, two adults and a child were on the plane at the time of the crash. The Falcon Fire Department managed to extricate two of the passengers. All three were taken to a local hospital.

The EPCSO says one adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the status of the other adult and child is unclear.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will be taking over the investigation.

