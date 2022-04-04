Sheriff: Man killed ex-girlfriend, her sister outside his home

By KMOV Staff

COLLINSVILLE, ILLINOIS (KMOV) — A 32-year-old Metro East man killed his ex-girlfriend and her sister outside his home in Collinsville Saturday morning, police tell News 4.

Officers responded to 1075 McDonough Lake Road, where they found the bodies of Jamie Joiner, 30, and her sister Jessica Joiner, 34, around 10:30 a.m. Authorities say Adam Cobb, 32, had been in a relationship with Jamie Joiner, which had just ended. Jessica, who lives in California, was at the home to help Jamie move out.

Authorities say during the 911 call from the home, the dispatcher could hear a woman screaming and gunshots in the background.

Cobb was later seen driving on Route 127 near Hillsboro, Illinois, around 1 p.m. Police pursued him until he came to a stop on Route 51 north of Pana, Illinois nearly an hour later.

Illinois State Police(ISP) said Cobb then got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at officers. An ISP officer shot Cobb, who was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured. Cobb died around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

A Madison County Sheriff’s Office official said ISP is separately handling the altercation with Cobb near Pana.

