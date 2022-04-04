No injuries in collapse of building façade

By KPIX Staff

SANTA ROSA, California (KPIX) — Fire department officials in Santa Rosa confirmed there were no injuries when the façade of a building came crashing down to the sidewalk late Sunday morning.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted about the incident Sunday afternoon, saying that firefighters responded to a report of a possible structure fire and partial building collapse in the 600 block of fourth Street shortly before 12 p.m. in downtown Santa Rosa.

Arriving firefighters determined the building was not on fire and rather the smoke reported by witnesses was dust from the collapse of the front portion of the building.

The tweet included a brief video clip that showed the awning and façade of the California Luggage Company falling to the sidewalk.

Firefighters searched the debris for any possible victims in the area and found none. Fire officials said there were no injuries and the business was not open at the time of the incident.

Three engines, a ladder truck, one Heavy rescue unit and one battalion chief were assigned to the incident.

