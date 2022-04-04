Cavs coach Bickerstaff fined $15,000 by NBA for ripping refs

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was fined $15,000 by the NBA for criticizing the officials following Sunday night’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Bickerstaff was upset by inconsistency in calls and the Sixers taking 42 free throws. He said the game “was taken” from the Cavs, who are trying to hold onto the No. 7 play-in spot with a week left in the regular season. Bickerstaff also was upset a foul wasn’t called on Sixers star Joel Embiid in the closing seconds of Philadelphia’s 112-108 win. Cavs guard Darius Garland was bumped on a layup with Cavs down just one point. The league said Monday that Embiid should have been called for a foul.