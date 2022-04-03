Kraken deal blow to Stars’ playoff push with 4-1 victory

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-netter in the final minute as Seattle snapped a two-game losing streak. Chris Driedger finished with 29 saves. John Klingberg scored with 5:35 remaining and Jake Oettinger had 25 saves while losing for the second time in his last five games as Dallas missed a chance to jump into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference.