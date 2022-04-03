13-year-old boy accused of making fake bomb threat at South Sam’s Club store

By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A teenage boy is accused of making the fake bomb threat that closed a South Sacramento Sam’s Club for hours on Friday.

The boy, 13, was issued a felony citation for reporting a false bomb threat, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. According to the California Penal Code, a conviction carries up to one year at a county or a state prison.

Investigators say they received a phone call from a store employee around 5:20 p.m. Friday reporting that the suspect had handed an employee a note saying there was a bomb in the store.

The store was emptied of people and investigators arrived and searched inside and outside of the building. More than two hours later, officials determined there were no explosive devices at the store.

Sam’s Club is located on Power Inn Road just off the Calvine Road exit off of Highway 99.

