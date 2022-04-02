Skip to Content
Kupcho takes 6-shot lead into Mission Hills major finale

By JOHN NICHOLSON
AP Sports Writer

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho started fast and kept on going in The Chevron Championship to take a six-stroke lead into the last round ever at Mission Hills in the major championship. Kupcho shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday on anther hot and sunny afternoon in the Coachella Valley for a tournament-record 16-under 200 total. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit, playing alongside Kupcho in the second-to-last group, was second after a 70. Kupcho moved into position to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour and take the last victory leap in Poppie’s Pond, three years after passing up a spot in the event to play and win that week in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. This California tournament that started in 1972 is moving to Houston.

