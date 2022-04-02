Johns Hopkins surgeon shot in attempted carjacking

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins doctor was hospitalized Friday morning after he was shot in an attempted carjacking in Northeast Baltimore, Johns Hopkins Medicine said.

The shooting happened about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and East 36th Street, according to Baltimore Police. Officers called to the scene found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of East 33rd Street, police said.

Hopkins Medical said in an internal email that Dr. Madhu Subramanian, a trauma and acute care surgeon, was on his way to work at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center when the incident happened near the 3600 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

WJZ has learned that Dr. Subramanian was shot as he was trying to get away from the suspects. Johns Hopkins Medicine said he was not seriously injured and has been treated and released.

One resident near the scene of the crime in the Ednor Gardens community said he saw the whole thing unfold.

“I look out my window and I guess not long after I saw two dark-colored vehicles going very fast towards the south side,” said neighbor Menching Liu.

Liu said just after 7 a.m., Dr. Subramanian was driving on East 36th Street when two dark cars tried to block him in. Then, he said two armed suspects demanded Dr. Subramanian get out of his car. Instead, Liu said he saw the surgeon drive off, which is when the suspects opened fire.

Dr. Subramanian was treated by his own team. Johns Hopkins Trauma Surgeon Dr. Joseph Sakran recounted his experience treating his colleague this morning in a Twitter thread.

Dr. Sakran, who is himself is a survivor of gun violence, said he was “numb and in disbelief” when he heard Dr. Subramanian had been shot. He said not knowing the extent of his colleague’s injuries had his heart racing.

Carjackings are up in Baltimore. According to Baltimore Police data, carjackings are up more than 66% over last year to 136.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

