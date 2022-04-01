Skip to Content
Uruguay emerges at center of 2030 World Cup bidding projects

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 2030 World Cup hosting race is taking shape and South American soccer officials are still working on a four-nation bid that would celebrate the tournament’s 100th birthday in its first home in Uruguay. South American soccer president Alejandro Dominguez says the emotional pull of playing games in 2030 at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo is an advantage. There’s also speculation in Europe that UEFA’s expected 2030 co-hosting bid from Spain and Portugal could include games in Uruguay. Dominguez says there will be talks soon with UEFA. FIFA has set a 2024 target for a hosting decision.

