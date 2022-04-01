Rose City’s first women’s sports bar opens Friday

By Spencer Thomas

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Rose City is officially one day away from the first woman’s sports bar grand-opening in northeast Portland.

Owner, Jenny Nguyen, is a big women’s sports fan herself and always longed for a spot people could go where female sports was the main focus, and that’s where the Sports Bra comes into play.

“I was just like, ‘a sports bar, a sports bra,’ you just switch two letters around, it just makes sense. Then after that I was like, ‘I know what the motto is going to be ‘We support women,’” says Nguyen.

The name as witty as they come, and the space equally unique in décor to match it, but the meaning behind this northeast Portland spot is one of a kind, a sports bar for women.

“Even though I knew nothing like this has been done before, I didn’t think it was going to be that big of a deal, you know? And the response has been overwhelming, kind of mind blowing,” says Nguyen.

Nguyen went on to say that she has received hundreds of messages a day from women all over admiring the idea before her doors have officially opened.

“For example, a group of women came in yesterday, they were older women, and they were directly impacted by the title nine 50 years ago, and they told their story to me, and we all cried together, like we were in the dining room shedding tears. I had no idea how impactful this was going to be,” says Nguyen.

Mother-daughter-duo, Silvia Smart and Nancy Johns, were having a bite to eat at the new spot before the grand-opening. FOX 12 asked the pair what they thought of the concept, they responded saying, “It’s about time.”

“It’s a next step for women, I’m 90 years old and happy to see this come to life,” says Johns.

“Really good food, also the décor is really cool and I’m all about supporting women in sports and women owned businesses here in Portland, so it’s like the best of everything,” says Smart.

Giving a new definition to the meaning of a “sports bar,” with a mission of inclusivity for women of all ages.

“Oftentimes I think girls and women in sports don’t feel seen. So, I guess for the Sports Bra, and me, my staff, and my crew, we see you, and we want to lift you up and show you to the world, says Nguyen.

The Sports Bra will open its doors tomorrow, April 1, at 1:00 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.