Lawsuit alleges power line sparked Colorado wildfire

DENVER (AP) — The first lawsuit filed in connection with a wildfire that destroyed over 1,000 homes and other buildings in suburban Denver claims that sparks from a power line started December’s blaze. The lawsuit was filed against Xcel Energy Thursday. It says that its power lines and equipment were a “substantial factor” in the cause and continuation of the wildfire. It says one witness videotaped sparks flying from a malfunctioning power line and igniting a fire on the ground. Minneapolis-based Xcel says it is reviewing the lawsuit but that it hasn’t seen any evidence that it’s equipment started the fire.