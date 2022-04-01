Imprisoned Griner gets support from USA Basketball teammates

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson wishes that she and her USA Basketball teammates could do more to help Brittney Griner right now. They’ve all been straddling the line of trying not to say anything that could potentially hurt the WNBA star’s case while she’s still imprisoned in Russia on drug allegations, but also wanting Griner and her family to know that they care about her. The Phoenix Mercury star was detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Griner was returning to the country after the Russian League was taking a break for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament.