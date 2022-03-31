Young skateboarder gets a sweet surprise from fellow skater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, ten-year-old Riley was out with his grandma at Goose Gossage Skate Park burning off some energy. That day, he left with a new skateboard and a new friend.

Skateboarding has become one of Riley’s favorite hobbies. He started skating about three years ago and continues to practice any chance he can. "Seeing people skate and it just inspires me, to see how good they are, and I just want to be like them," he said.

Riley's mom, Brittany Byes, recognized hers son's love for the sport early, and supports it in any way she can. "His first board was a birthday gift, he got about three or four years ago and he, one day was like, 'mom, I want to be a skater'," she said. "I was like okay, and the next thing you know he is out there skateboarding."

Riley says he loved his old board but the condition of it was not too great. “After a while it got chipped at the front," he says.

The condition of his board also caught the attention of a fellow skater at Gossage Park who was apparently visiting the area. The skateboarding stranger stepped up and replaced Riley’s board with his own.

“He saw that I was struggling with the ollies and he asked if I wanted him to give me some tips, and I said sure," he said. "He gave me some tips and he said since my board is so broken he can give me one of his."

Now, Riley has a new board and a new appreciation for the skating community. “All of the skaters, anyone who rides stuff always cares and always thinks about others," he said.

Riley says he is ready to skate again and eventually pay it forward. He says this makes him want to help others in need and share his love of the sport.