NCAA president decries pace of basketball investigations

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert says investigations into allegations of major violations against several high-profile men’s college basketball programs have taken “way too long.” The implicated programs include current men’s Final Four participant Kansas. Emmert did not specify what solutions to speed the process are on the table. But there’s increasing acknowledgement that the process is broken. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says the Division I Transformation Committee he co-chairs is working to recommend ways to modernize and reform NCAA governance and regulatory policies. Emmert also is urging Congress to draft national name, image and likeness policies governing permissible athlete endorsement deals. He says transfer rules also remain under constant scrutiny.