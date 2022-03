BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 66-year-old Montana man has died after suffering burns in a house fire in Billings. A neighbor reported the mobile home fire at about 2 a.m. Monday. Firefighters pulled Edward J. Rykowski from the house. He was taken to a Billings hospital and then flown to a burn hospital in Colorado, where he died the next day. Sheriff Mike Linder says the cause of the fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.