Cleveland State extends AD Scott Garrett contract into 2026
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State has extended athletic director Scott Garrett’s contract through June 2026. Garrett has been in charge of the Vikings’ athletic program since 2019. Garrett’s original four-year contract was set to expire in 2023. The extension comes as Cleveland State is doing a national search for a new men’s basketball coach. Former coach Dennis Gates took the head job at Missouri after leading the Vikings to this year’s NCAA Tournament.