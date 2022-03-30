Search for missing hiker on Pikes Peak, last heard from night of March 28

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPSAR) is looking for a missing hiker on Pikes Peak who was last heard from Monday. According to ESPAR, the hiker is not from the area.

EPSAR told KRDO they were paged at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday about the overdue hiker, identified as Michael Ransom, believed to be in the Barr Camp Area. Due to conditions, however, they weren't able to get a plane in the air Tuesday.

Instead, a ground team began searching in the area of the A-frame, just past Barr Camp. The team began searching again Wednesday morning.

Teresa Taylor, a longtime caretaker at Barr Camp, says she spoke with Ransom at the camp Monday afternoon. Taylor says he appeared to be fine during that interaction, noting that Ransom was advised on camping locations. Taylor also says Ransom seemed to be well-prepared.

According to his sister, Hailey Ransom, he was four miles from the summit of Pikes Peak the last time they spoke, which was at 10 p.m. Monday. At that time, Ransom told her he felt elevation sickness but that he was fine in his tent.

Halie says Ransom was supposed to take the train down the peak at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, but because of weather conditions, the train canceled the ride. When the train tried notifying him, Haile says officials told her mother he didn't answer his phone at 1 when they tried calling, noting his phone appeared to be dead.

This is a developing story.